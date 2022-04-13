Bryan Business Council Discusses Starting A Trolley Between Downtown Bryan And College Station’s Northgate District

A possible trolley system between downtown Bryan and College Station’s Northgate district was brought up during Monday’s Bryan Business Council (BBC) meeting.

Kenny Lawson, who chairs the BBC’s commercial subcommittee, says this is an idea that has been brought up for a number of years.

Lawson described this round of consideration “an early discussion.”

Lawson also said “as both of those areas (downtown Bryan and Northgate) continues to develop, it’s (the trolley is) something that we need to take a little more serious.”

Click below for comments from Kenny Lawson during the April 11, 2022 Bryan Business Council meeting.