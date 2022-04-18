Bryan Business Council Considering Investment In Proposed Biocorridor Area Library

There is discussion about opening a new library in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor.

The Bryan Business Council (BBC) at its April meeting talked about pledging up to $50,000 dollars towards what member Jack Valerius said the specialty library located in the Lake Walk area.

Valerius said the library would be a public private partnership with the friends of the B-C-S library system, Lake Walk Innovation Center, the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, and individual donors.

The business council decided to visit with Bryan ISD officials before taking a final vote on the pledge request…which would be one-fifth of the estimated project cost of $250,000 dollars.

BBC members discussed its pledge being a contribution to incorporating I-T elements and a corner of the library being a place to promote Bryan city history and its future.

Click below for comments from Jack Valerius during the April 11, 2022 Bryan Business Council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan Business Council is considering an investment in a proposed biocorridor area library” on Spreaker.