Bryan Business Council Addresses Social Media Debate About Grassland It Leased Where A Plane Made An Emergency Landing

The Bryan Business Council (BBC) learns about a social media debate regarding a plane making an emergency landing on grassland that the organization owns across Highway 47 from the Texas A&M health science center.

The BBC is an economic development organization whose members are appointed by the Bryan city council but acts independently of the council.

The BBC issued a statement that 197 acres of grassland was leased to a College Station cattle business called Rafter D Genetics.

When the plane made its emergency landing last December, a client of Rafter D had cattle on the property for artificial insemination and embryo harvesting.

Rafter D’s client was Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez. The BBC was not aware that Gutierrez was a client of Rafter D. And the BBC does not have a contract with the mayor.

The BBC has contacted the pilot’s insurance company with a request to remove the airplane by Thursday (March 16, 2023).

Rafter D is finishing the first year of a ten year lease, where it is charged one dollar per year and is required to carry at least one million dollars of liability insurance.

Click HERE to read and download the BBC lease with Rafter D Genetics that was approved by the BBC board on April 11, 2022.

Click HERE to read and download the BBC statement that was received by WTAW News on March 14, 2023.