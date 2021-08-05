Bryan Broadcasting’s WTAW And Candy 95 Are Finalists For Four NAB Marconi Awards

Bryan Broadcasting’s WTAW and Candy 95 are finalists in four categories for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Award.

The Marconi recognizes stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio.

For the first time, WTAW is a finalist for small market station of the year.

Candy 95 is a finalist for its second Marconi for contemporary hit music station of the year.

The Morning Candy duo of Frito and Katy is a finalist for small market personalities of the year.

And general manager Ben Downs is a finalist for the Marconi’s legendary manager of the year.

We’ll find out the winners in October during the NAB’s Radio Show.