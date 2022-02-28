Bryan Broadcasting’s Gospel 97.3 wins a statewide award.

KAGC, which is also heard on 1510 AM, was named radio station of the year at the 24th Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards (TGMEA).

33 year KAGC announcer Gloria Cooks accepted the award at Sunday’s award banquet in Houston.

Cooks was also nominated for announcer of the year, an award she won in 2019.

This follows Cooks receiving a trophy last July from the S&M Gospel Indie Awards as Honorary Radio Announcer for 2021.

During the spring, Cooks program can be heard on Sunday’s from 5 until 7 p.m. After the Texas A&M softball season, the program is heard Sunday’s from 1 until 3 p.m.