Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 Is Nominated For Another National Award!

Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 is a finalist for another national award.

Candy 95’s promotion of last October’s Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser is considered by the National Association of Broadcasters leadership foundation as an example of playing an integral part in local communities.

Candy is one of nine radio stations and the only Texas broadcaster that is a finalist.

This year’s recipients of Celebration of Service to America awards will be announced this summer.

