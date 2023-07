Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 for the seventh time, is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) top radio programming honor.

Candy (KNDE-FM) is one of five finalists for a Marconi Award among contemporary hit music (CHR) radio stations.

Candy has three Marconi’s, in 2018 and 2021 for best CHR station and in 2017 for best small market radio station.

Winners will be announced in October at the NAB Show in New York.