Two Bryan Broadcasting stations are among 50 nominees for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) annual award for service to our communities.

WTAW and Candy 95 were among 10,000 stations that submitted entries for the Crystal Award.

The NAB will announce ten winners April 26th during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

WTAW is a finalist for the eighth time in the last 13 years, and Candy is a three time winner.