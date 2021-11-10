Bryan Broadcasting Receives FOUR National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announces Bryan Broadcasting is the recipient of four Marconi Awards.

The NAB Marconi, named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Gugliemo Marconi, was established in 1989 to recognize stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio.

News/Talk WTAW was named small market radio station of the year.

KNDE/Candy 95 was named contemporary hit radio station of the year.

Candy 95’s “Morning Candy” show with Frito and Katy was named small market personalities of the year.

And Bryan Broadcasting’s vice president and general manager Ben Downs was named legendary station manager of the year.

Click below to hear the Marconi Award presentations to WTAW, Candy 95, “Morning Candy” co-hosts Frito and Katy, and Ben Downs: