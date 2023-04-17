Bryan Broadcasting Receives 11 Awards From The Texas Association Of Broadcasters

Bryan Broadcasting received 11 awards at the second Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) Texas Broadcast News Awards.

At Saturday night’s banquet in Austin, Bryan Broadcasting received for the second consecutive year, TAB’s statewide award for overall news excellence in the radio division where stations are located outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

Bryan Broadcasting also received ten first place awards, for newscast, reporter, local talk show, public affairs program, sports story, investigative report, political/election coverage, specialty/beat reporting, general assignment story, and actuality/production.