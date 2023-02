WTAW’s parent company is expanding into east Texas.

Bryan Broadcasting president Bill Hicks announces the purchase of KJCS-FM, which covers Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

Hicks says he and vice president Ben Downs considered the purchase as a good opportunity that fits how Bryan Broadcasting operates in a market that is not too large or too small.

The purchase is pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Click below for comments from Bill Hicks, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver: