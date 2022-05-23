Bryan Broadcasting Honors From The Texas Association Of Broadcasters And Radio Mercury Commercial Creation Contest

Bryan Broadcasting receives another honor from the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB).

News anchor/reporter and co-host of WTAW’s “The Infomaniacs” Chelsea Reber is the recipient of the TAB’s Jason Hightower Award. This recognizes individuals with at least 10 years’ experience in the broadcast industry who have demonstrated a proficiency for enterprise and innovation in servicing their stations’ audience, advertisers and communities.

The award is named in honor of TAB 2009 Chairman Jason Hightower, the owner/operator of KMOO Mineola, who passed away in March 2009 after battling brain cancer at the age of 37. Hightower, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1999, worked part time at WTAW.

Click below to hear the award presentation from TAB president Oscar Rodriguez during WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on May 23, 2022:

And Bryan Broadcasting is a finalist in the Radio Mercury radio commercial contest. Two commercials produced by Bryan Broadcasting for the “Days of Our Eyes” campaign for Urban Optics are among 17 finalists in the category “Creative Radio Campaign by a Radio Station or Group”.

Click here to listen to all the finalists in all the Radio Mercury categories.

From the Radio Mercury Awards website, this is “the only competition exclusively devoted to radio and audio, was established in 1992 to encourage and reward the development of effective and creative radio commercials. The annual Radio Mercury Awards competition draws entries from advertising agencies, production houses, radio stations and educational institutions across the country. Approximately 21,000 commercials have competed in the Radio Mercury Awards and close to $3.5 million in prizes have been awarded over the past 31 years. The Radio Creative Fund (RCF), a nonprofit corporation funded by the radio industry, governs the Radio Mercury Awards. The Radio Advertising Bureau produces the Radio Mercury Awards.”