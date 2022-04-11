Bryan Broadcasting Earns Ten Awards At The Inaugural Texas Association Of Broadcasters News Awards

Bryan Broadcasting received ten awards at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) inaugural Texas Broadcast News Awards.

At Saturday night’s TAB banquet in Austin, Bryan Broadcasting received a statewide award for overall radio news excellence.

News/Talk 1620/94.5 WTAW and Regional Mexican 102.7 LaJefa also combined for nine awards in TAB’s Radio II division, which are stations located outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

The awards were for breaking news, newscast, reporter, investigative report, general assignment, serious feature, beat reporting, continuing coverage, and sports story.

The Headliners Foundation also recognized WTAW’s Bill Oliver’s award for breaking news and Chelsea Reber for reporting.