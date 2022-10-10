Bryan Based Meals On Wheels Starts Fundraising To Purchase The Land And Building It Is Currently Leasing

The Bryan based Meals on Wheels operation, whose volunteers deliver more than 500 meals each week to Brazos and some surrounding counties, has started fundraising to purchase the land and building that it is currently leasing.

That is after learning the property behind St. Anthony’s Catholic church near downtown Bryan has been put up for sale.

Assisting director Ken Barnes in publicizing the fundraising effort is volunteer driver and retired Texas A&M sports announcer Dave South.

They say the listing price is $330,000 dollars.

Barnes also responded to the proposal being considered by Brazos County commissioners to give the non profit agency $500,000 dollars in federal pandemic grant money. Barnes says that can be spent on a new facility but it can not be used to purchase its current location. He also says it would cost more to relocate.

Barnes says contingency plans are being developed. If the property is purchased by someone else, Meals on Wheels would have 60 days to vacate.

Those who are interested in learning more about contributing can call Barnes at 979-823-2203.

Meals on Wheels is also participating in the Brazos Valley Gives event, where contributions to more than 150 organizations are being accepted now and the 18 hour day of giving takes place October 18.

Click below for comments from Dave South, visiting with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, and Ken Barnes visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

