Bryan Based John Deere Dealership Announces Its Third Acquisition In As Many Months

For the third time in as many months, an expansion is announced by Bryan based John Deere dealership United Ag and Turf.

United now has 40 locations after acquiring Austin Turf and Tractor, which has three locations in Texas and their first location in New Mexico.

United Ag and Turf, which is also in Oklahoma and Arkansas, has added 12 locations over the summer.

News release from United Ag and Turf:

United Ag & Turf, a 40-location John Deere dealership, headquartered in Bryan, Texas has completed the acquisition of Austin Turf & Tractor, a John Deere dealership with locations in Farmers Branch, Marble Falls, and Haltom City, Texas and in Bernalillo, New Mexico. The acquisition of Austin Turf & Tractor was completed on August 29, 2022.

The acquisition will include John Deere’s Golf & Turf contract, which allows United Ag & Turf to sell products such as Fairway Mowers, Riding Greens Mowers, Aertion Equipment, Turf Sprayers, and more.

“The addition of the Golf & Turf line is exciting news for all of us.” said United Ag & Turf CEO, Brody Pettit. “John Deere entered the golf industry in 1987 and has been leading the industry in innovation for precision turf solutions ever since.” Pettit continued, “The acquisition demonstrates the trust John Deere has in United Ag & Turf’s proven industry leading support and solutions capabilities, which we can now bring to the golf and sports turf customers throughout Texas and New Mexico.”

“I, along with my fellow Austin Turf team members, are extremely excited to be joining United Ag and Turf”, said Austin Turf & Tractor’s COO, Harry Jukes.” United’s footprint and their continued investments in superior support and solutions will further our reach and capability; strengthening our unparalleled commitment to the golf and sports turf customer in Texas and New Mexico.”

This United Ag & Turf addition comes just weeks after the acquisition of Mustang Equipment in June 2022, and Fish & Still Equipment in July 2022. Along with expanding their footprint into their fourth state, New Mexico, United Ag & Turf will now have 40 locations to serve its expanding customer segments.