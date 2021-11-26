Bryan Area Man Arrested For The Second Time In Five Weeks On Charges Of Stealing Cars With Keys Inside The Vehicles

A Bryan area man arrested by College Station police five weeks ago for stealing an unlocked car that had the keyfob inside the vehicle is arrested this week by Bryan police for stealing three more vehicles since getting out of jail on bond.

According to CSPD and BPD arrest reports, 18 year old Trederrious Jeffery chose cars with keys or keyfobs in all three vehicles. Two of the three cars were unlocked.

Jeffery was caught after seven BPD officers were sent Tuesday morning just after 1 a.m. to the report of suspicious people on the Bryan side of the Northgate district.

Using a video sent by the reporting party showing four men checking car door handles, Jeffery was found in the parking of the College Main apartments.

Officers found keys in Jeffery’s possession to a car that was stolen earlier that evening.

Jeffery was also arrested on warrants for stealing cars in Bryan on November 4 and in College Station on November 13.

Jeffery remains in jail in lieu of bonds on the new charges totaling $37,000 dollars. There is no jail record of the three other men who were with Jeffery.

Two women were taken to jail on charges of hindering the BPD officers investigation.