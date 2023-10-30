Bryan And Hearne Men Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License With Multiple Convictions

A College Station police officer who witnesses a car running a stop sign leads to the arrest of a Bryan man for driving with an invalid license (DWLI) with 17 prior convictions. The CSPD arrest report states 67 year old Morris Britton has six prior DWLI convictions in Bryan municipal court. And online Brazos County court records show Britton has pleaded guilty to DWLI 11 times. Online jail records show Britton has been booked six times this year and 55 times since 1990. Britton, who was arrested October 28 for DWLI and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, remains in jail as of October 30 in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 dollars.

A Bryan police officer who witnessed a car make turn without signaling then run a stop sign arrests the driver on multiple charges. The BPD arrest report says 48 year old Eldridge Taylor Sr. of Hearne was arrested for driving with an invalid license (DWLI) with seven prior convictions in Bryan dating back to 2010. Taylor was also wanted on two warrants from Bryan municipal court for not having a drivers license and failing to drive in a single lane, and two warrants from the Brazos County justice of the peace precinct three court for not having a drivers license and speeding in a construction zone with workers present. Taylor is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond on the newest DWLI charge, promising to appear for future JP 3 court dates, and paying the Bryan municipal court fines.