Bryan And College Station Police Respond To Weekend Firearms Incidents

Five Bryan police officers responded Saturday afternoon (January 6) to a home on Ennis Street across from the Bryan ISD administration building. The BPD arrest report says a man on his 60th birthday was outside the house with a gun threatening to kill someone inside. When officers arrived, the man who had gone inside the home complied with an order to return outside. No shots were fired from the fully loaded gun, which was recovered. Arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat was Frederick Eberhardt of Bryan. As of January 8, Eberhardt remains in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.

College Station police is asking for assistance in finding those responsible for gunfire Saturday night (January 6). CSPD social media states gunshots hit a vehicle, but there are no reported injuries from the gunfire in the area of Texas and Harvey Saturday night around 10. There was no update from CSPD as of January 8. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.