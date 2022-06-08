Bryan And College Station Police Arrests On Residential Burglary Charges

A Bryan woman woke up from a nap Monday afternoon to find a stranger in her apartment bedroom holding some of her daughter’s clothing. The man ran out of the apartment before police arrived, but officers found him in the apartment parking lot with the clothes and a curtain from the victim’s apartment. 31 year old Rommy Jackson of Bryan, who was released from jail three weeks ago after serving one month for a parole violation, remains held in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond following his 30th booking in 14 years.

Two days after admitting to attempted possession of marijuana in a Brazos County court, a College Station man goes to jail on a charge of breaking into a home. College Station police responded Wednesday morning just after five to a home in the Barracks neighborhood. The victim told officers he was awakened by someone who was yelling and found the stranger in another room. The suspect said he was in the wrong house, dropped a gaming headset and a belt belonging to the victim, and left. Officers who were given descriptions of the suspect and his car led to finding both a short time later. 21 year old Cayden Carroll of College Station, who is held in lieu of a $15,000 dollar bond, entered a plea agreement Monday in the unrelated case and was ordered to pay a $500 dollar fine.