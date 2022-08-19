Bryan And College Station ISD School Boards Review State Accountability Ratings And STAAR Test Results From The 2021-22 School Year

The August meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD school boards included a review of state accountability ratings and STAAR test results from the 2021-22 school year.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 16, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Bryan ISD received its highest rating ever from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) with an overall score of 86 and a “B” grade.

College Station ISD had the same overall score and grade as the TEA’s last assessment in 2019, with an 89 and a “B”.

Click below to hear comments from the August 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting and the August 16, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.