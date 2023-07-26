Bryan And College Station ISD School Boards Discuss Safety And Security Behind Closed Doors

The latest meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD school boards included discussion of safety and security behind closed doors.

The agenda for Tuesday night’s (July 25) Bryan ISD special board meeting included “Discussion Regarding Deployment of Security Personnel” in executive session. No statements by board members or administrators were said before or returning from executive session.

The agenda for the July 18th regular meeting of the College Station ISD school board included “”Deliberation Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits” in executive session. There were no statements before or returning from executive session by board members or administrators. Earlier in the meeting, the subject was brought up by CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd while presenting an update on the district’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year. Drozd also made a reference to a new state requirement that is part of House Bill 3 that there be at least one armed security officer at each campus during regular school hours.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of House Bill 3, which includes a requirement of at least one armed security officer at each campus during regular school hours.

Click below for comments from Amy Drozd during the July 18, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.