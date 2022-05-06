Bryan And College Station ISD School Boards Award More Bond-Funded Contracts And Purchases

Bryan ISD school board members award four more contracts from the 2020 bond issue that total just under $5 million dollars. Roof replacements are coming to both of Bryan ISD intermediate schools at a combined cost of $4.8 million. BISD construction director Paul Buckner said the new roof at Long was $28,000 dollars over the bond budget, while the cost at Rayburn $270,000 over the bond budget. Depending on the weather and the supply chain, the roof replacements are supposed to be finished in August of next year. The BISD board also approved Buckner’s recommendation to replace more fire alarm systems at a cost of about $130,000 dollars. That brings the running total of fire alarm replacements to $261,000. Buckner said sections of existing fire alarm systems did not have to be replaced. That’s why the cost of the replacements is well under the bond budget of about $1.4 million dollars.

College Station ISD school board members at their last meeting awarded another million dollars of equipment and projects that are funded from last November’s bond issue. One of the projects brought up by facilities director Jon Hall is renovating seven restrooms inside the main building at Consolidated High School at a cost of $475,000 dollars. Another project that was brought up by chief financial officer Amy Drozd is a new kitchen serving line at Consolidated Middle School. Drozd said the district is applying for a $122,000 dollar state grant and would add that to $95,000 in bond money. The CSISD board also awarded a $575,000 dollar contract from bond money for I-T equipment, $81,000 to buy furniture for the fine arts department, and $80,000 for elementary school music instruments.

Click below for comments from the May 2, 2022 Bryan ISD and the April 19, 2022 College Station ISD school board meetings.