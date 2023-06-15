Bryan And College Station ISD School Boards Approve Spending More Money To Retain And Recruit Special Education Teachers

Pay is increasing again for special education teachers in College Station and Bryan.

School boards in both districts over the last two weeks approved raising stipends in a continuing attempt to recruit and retain.

Bryan ISD board members during their meeting on June 5th, approved spending $211,000 dollars to increase stipends for 95 special education teachers, 68 teachers providing behavior and life skills support, and nine speech supervisors. Administrators told board member Felicia Benford they would be meeting to consider how to increase pay for non-teachers working with special education students.

College Station ISD board members during their meeting on June 12th, agreed to spend $332,000 dollars in new stipends to 130 special education teachers. CSISD board members were told they will be considering in a future meeting, a pay raise for paraprofessionals who work with special education students. And CSISD board members learned that more than 2,300 students received special education services last year. That’s an increase of 868 students over the last five years.

Click HERE to read and download Bryan ISD school board action on stipends during their June 5, 2023 meeting.

Click HERE to read and download College Station ISD school board action on stipends during their June 12, 2023 meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the June 5, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting and June 12, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.