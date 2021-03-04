Bryan and College Station ISD Continue Mask Protocols

Bryan and College Station ISDs will continue current mask protocols for the remainder of the school year.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the board’s decision to continue COVID safety protocols, educators and school support staff becoming eligible for coronavirus vaccines, closing the education gap, school funding, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Email to Bryan ISD parents and guardians:

Dear Bryan ISD Parents/Guardians,

After careful review of the governor’s executive order, and new guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency, it is our plan to keep all COVID-19 safety measures in place in Bryan ISD, including wearing masks inside all Bryan ISD buildings. These are outlined in the Bryan ISD Return to Learn Plan.

I appreciate all of the feedback we received following the governor’s announcement. Ultimately, we know that the safety measures inside of our schools work. That has allowed us to keep teachers and students on-campus since we started the school year on August 20, and I believe will allow us to keep our doors open for the next 55 days until the school year is over.

As you know, educators have only just been recently added to the vaccine eligible list. We have to put student and staff safety first, and regarding this, we must err on the side of caution so we can finish this school year safely, together.

Email to College Station ISD parents and guardians:

Dear CSISD Parents and Guardians:

After receiving guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the Brazos County Health District, College Station ISD will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and students by requiring the use of masks for the remainder of the school year.

Under existing protocols, CSISD has been very successful in keeping our schools open and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities throughout this school year.

These current protocols, which include masks, have been instrumental in limiting the number of students and staff required to quarantine and miss school because of being considered a close contact.

When considering current trends with new cases each day, there is no doubt that eliminating the mask requirement would result in many more students and staff having to miss school due to close contact quarantine requirements.

Your continued support, understanding and partnership in maintaining CSISD’s health and safety protocols is greatly appreciated.