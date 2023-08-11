Bryan And College Station City Councils Set Proposed Property Tax Rates For The 2024 Fiscal Year

Action at this week’s Bryan and College Station city council meetings included setting proposed property tax rates for the 2024 fiscal year and scheduled public hearings before taking final action.

State law allows the governing bodies to reduce the tax rate but not increase it.

On Tuesday, the Bryan council unanimously voted to leave the property tax rate the same as last year. That will generate an additional $7 million dollars due to new property valuation, an increase in the value of existing property, and reducing the city’s debt. A public hearing on the city of Bryan’s property tax rate was set for September 5th.

On Thursday, the College Station council unanimously voted to decrease the property tax rate by about one cent. The rate goes as high as possible without requiring an election. Due to new valuation and increased valuation in existing properties, that will generate an additional $10 million dollars. The public hearing on College Station’s proposed property tax rate was set for August 24th.

Click below to hear comments from the Bryan city council meeting on August 8, 2023 and the College Station city council meeting on August 10, 2023: