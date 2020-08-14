Bryan And College Station City Councils Set Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Property Tax Rates

This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station city councils included setting proposed property tax rates for the 2021 fiscal year.

In Bryan, the unanimous vote was to decrease the rate by 99-thousandths of one cent…from 62.999 to 62.90 cents. Bryan city manager Kean Register and chief financial officer Joe Hegwood estimated reducing the tax rate lowered the amount of property tax revenue by $75,000 dollars. Of that amount, the general fund would lose $41,000.

Click HERE to read and download budget information presented during the August 11, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments from mayor Andrew Nelson, Kean Register, and Joe Hegwood during the August 11, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

The Bryan city council is scheduled to take final action on the FY 2021 budget on September 8 and final action on the tax rate September 15.

In College Station, the unanimous vote to keep the property tax rate at 53.4618 cents. Finance director Mary Ellen Leonard said that was based on increases in property values and shifting one-half cent in the tax rate…or $400,000 dollars…from debt service to the general fund.

Click below for comments from Mary Ellen Leonard during the August 13, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

The College Station city council is scheduled to take final action on the fiscal year 2021 tax rate and budget August 24.