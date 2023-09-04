Bryan And College Station City Councils Approve Atmos Energy Natural Gas Rate Increases

Customers of Atmos Energy in College Station and Bryan will pay more for getting natural gas starting October 1.

City councils in both cities approved the increases.

Both cities are part of a group of cities that make up the Atmos Mid-Tex division.

The College Station city council was told at its August 24 meeting by Ross Brady of the city manager’s office that the increase is less than it could have been.

Bryan city council members did not discuss the increase in public before giving its approval during their August 22 meeting.

The average increase for residential customers in the Atmos Mid-Tex customers is $6.47 a month, for commercial customers $24.72 a month, for industrial customers $649.04 a month, and for transportation customers $494.04 a month.

According to background information given to the Bryan council, Atmos will receive an additional $142 million dollars. That is $24 million dollars less than their original request.

