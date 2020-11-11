The keynote speaker at the Bryan American Legion’s Veterans Day program was retired Marine master sergeant Trent Sutton, who works for congressman Bill Flores as a military liaison.

Remarks from the legion’s post commander, Tom Marty, included recognition of the newest branch of the U.S. military, the United States Space Force.

Click below to listen to the Bryan American Legion’s Veterans Day program, November 11 2020.

Listen to “Bryan American Legion Veterans Day program, November 11 2020” on Spreaker.