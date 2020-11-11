Bryan American Legion Veterans Day Program

November 11, 2020 Bill Oliver
Gunfire salute by members of the Bryan American Legion Post 159 during their Veterans Day program, November 11 2020.
Trent Sutton speaking at the Bryan American Legion Veterans Day program, November 11 2020.
The keynote speaker at the Bryan American Legion’s Veterans Day program was retired Marine master sergeant Trent Sutton, who works for congressman Bill Flores as a military liaison.

Remarks from the legion’s post commander, Tom Marty, included recognition of the newest branch of the U.S. military, the United States Space Force.

 

 

 

Click below to listen to the Bryan American Legion’s Veterans Day program, November 11 2020.

Listen to “Bryan American Legion Veterans Day program, November 11 2020” on Spreaker.