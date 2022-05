Bryan American Legion post 159 hosted the 2022 Memorial Day program.

Post commander Dale Hutchcraft introduced the guest speaker and made remarks later in the program.

Tyson Voekel is president of the Texas A&M Foundation. He also served two tours in Iraq as a company commander for the 82nd Airborne Division.

Voekel is currently serving in the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Listen to “Bryan American Legion hosts the 2022 Memorial Day program” on Spreaker.