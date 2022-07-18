Bryan American Legion Member Is Elected To State Vice-Commander’s Post

A member of the Bryan American Legion post is now the state legion’s vice-commander.

News release from the Earl Graham Post 159 American Legion post:

On Sunday, July 17 local veteran Tom Marty of College Station was elected as American Legion State Vice Commander at the annual convention in Austin, Texas.

Marty is a member of Earl Graham Post 159 in Bryan Texas where he served as Post Commander from 2018-2021. He has also served at the District Level as Vice-Commander for 2 years and at the State level as the Training Chair for 6 years where he helped to launch Texas Legion College, a mobile training team which delivers training to Legionnaires at Posts across the state.

Tom served in the United States Air Force as a Security Policeman from 1981-1987 and after enlistment, he had a 32 year career as a civilian policeman and investigator.

As Texas Vice Commander, Marty will lead the American Legion’s efforts statewide in membership. He stated that he believes that young veterans still have a sense of service and will join organizations that are actively working programs that benefit the community.

His goal is to share the successes of Bryan Post 159 and other Texas Post’s programs to re-energize the next generation of America’s veterans to continue serving.