Browns Ship Quarterback Baker Mayfield to Carolina

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 5th-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall selection out of Oklahoma in 2018, had worn out his welcome in Cleveland after leading the team to just one postseason berth in four years.

The former Heisman Trophy winner became expendable when the Browns traded for Texans QB Deshaun Watson back in March.