By JIM VERTUNO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and No. 13 Texas beat Texas State 74-53 in the Longhorns’ final non-conference tune-up before the start of Big 12 play. Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each scored 11 points for the Longhorns. Texas is off to a strong start with its highest ranking in six seasons under coach Shaka Smart. Mason Harrell scored 14 points for Texas State.