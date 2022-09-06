Brown Shines in MLB Debut to Lead ‘Stros Past Rangers

Hunter Brown tossed six strong innings in his big league debut and the Houston Astros blanked the Texas Rangers Monday night, 1-0 at Minute Maid Park.

Brown, who listed as Houston’s top rated prospect (according to MLB Pipeline), finished with six innings, three hits and five strikeouts.

He out-dueled Texas All-Star Martin Perez, who took the loss despite allowing only one run in seven innings of work.

The game’s lone run came on a Martin Maldonado RBI single in the bottom of the second.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday evening at 7:10 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.