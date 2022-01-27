Brenham Man Arrested For Setting A Fire To A Bryan Apartment

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with setting fire to a Bryan apartment in July of 2020.

According to the Bryan fire department’s arrest report, one witness told investigators 19 year old Glennward Jackson was pouring liquid in the apartment and said he was going to set it on fire because people were telling him to quiet down.

After Jackson left, the occupants and neighbors extinguished the fire, resulting in minor damage.

Jackson remained in jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $12,000 dollar bond.