Alex Bregman went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Houston Astros (14-11) past the Seattle Mariners (12-13) Wednesday afternoon, 7-2.

Justin Verlander was stellar on the mound, allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings.

Verlander, who had pitched in only one game in two years heading into the season, is now 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA in five starts.

Jose Urquidy will look to pick up where he left off Thursday night when Houston hosts Detroit at 7:10 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.