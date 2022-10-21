Bregman, Valdez Lead Astros Past Yanks in Game 2 of ALCS

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros now own 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series following Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Alex Bregman provided the difference maker, smacking a three-run homer in the third inning.

It looked as if the Yanks might take the lead in the eighth, but Aaron Judge’s fly ball died at the warning track.

‘Stros left-hander Framber Valdez overcame an early fielding error to allow two runs (zero earned) in seven innings of work while striking out nine.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 4:07 p.m. in The Bronx.