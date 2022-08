Alex Bregman homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 21-5 walloping of the Chicago White Sox Thursday afternoon.

Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick also went deep for Houston, which scored its most runs in a game since 2019.

With the victory, the ‘Stros (77-43) split the four game series with the Sox (61-58) despite dropping the first two games.