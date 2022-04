Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez smacked back-to-back solo home runs in the 8th inning and the Houston Astros downed the Los Angeles Angels last night, 3-1 in the season opener.

Framber Valdez picked up the win on the mound, tossing 6.2 scoreless.

Game two of the series is Friday night at 8:38 in Anaheim.