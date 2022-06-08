Brees Done After One Year as NBC Analyst

Drew Brees is done at NBC after one year.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback had served as the network’s NFL studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame Football games during the 2021 season.

A 12-time Pro Bowler, Brees recently made reference to a possible comeback in a social media post, though Saints head coach Dennis Allen says the comment was likely made in jest.

Brees spent 20 seasons in the NFL, and ranks second all-time in passing yards (80,358), passing touchdowns (571) and completions (7,142).