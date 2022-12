WNBA star and former Baylor standout Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison, nine months after being detained in an airport outside of Moscow.

Customs officials claimed Griner was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

She was returning to Russia to play for club team UMMC Ekaterinburg, where she has competed in the WNBA offseason since 2014.

Griner’s release came as part of a prisoner exchange, with the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.