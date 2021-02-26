Lacey Lively, CIO of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Sunday’s dedication ceremony of the new Gulf War statue.

Listen to “Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Gulf War Dedication Ceremony” on Spreaker.

Information from Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board:

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board would like to invite you to our Gulf War Statue Dedication Ceremony this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony is for the life-sized, bronze statues created by J. Payne Lara for the Gulf War memorial site. It also marks the 30th anniversary of the end of the first war against Iraq called Desert Storm.

It’s free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

PLEASE NOTE: The Harvey Road entrance to Veterans Park & Athletic Complex is closed due to construction. Enter the park from University Drive.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

> Call to Order by SGM Perry Stephney, USA (Ret.)

> National Anthem by Brazos Valley Chorale

> Invocation by MAJ Glenn Burnside, USMC (Ret.)

> God Bless The USA by Brazos Valley Chorale

> Welcome by LTG Randolph House, USA (Ret.)

> Keynote Address by GEN James D. Thurman, USA (Ret.)

> Unveiling of Statues

> Rifle Salute by Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers

> Taps by Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band Bugler