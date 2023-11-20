Brazos Valley State Representative Introduces Amendment Which Results In Removing Proposed State Funding Of Private Schools

A Texas House vote takes away consideration of state funding for private schools for the rest of the fourth special session.

That is after an amendment from representative John Raney of Bryan to delete education savings accounts (ESA)from House Bill one passed by a margin of 84 to 63.

Also voting to remove ESA’s from House Bill one was representative Kyle Kacal of College Station.

Two other state representatives who represent portions of the Brazos Valley voted against Raney’s amendment. They were Stan Gerdes, whose district includes Burleson and Milam counties, and Angelia Orr, whose district includes Leon County.

Click below to hear comments from John Raney from the floor of the Texas House on November 17, 2023 and Raney’s visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs November 20, 2023.

Listen to “State representative John Raney introduces an amendment which results in removing proposed state funding of private schools” on Spreaker.