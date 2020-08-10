Brazos Valley Non-Profits Being Recruited For Second Day Of Giving Fundraiser

Qualifying non profit agencies in the area served by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley are invited to register for the second annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser.

News release from the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

Registration for the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s second annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is underway, and local nonprofits are invited to sign up to be a part of a community-wide day of giving. Brazos Valley Gives is Tuesday, October 27, and early giving will begin on October 1.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley.

501c3 nonprofit organizations from throughout our 7-county region are invited to be a part. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts—on this day, everyone can be a philanthropist with a minimum donation of $10.

This day of giving where you live is being powered by the Community Foundation, and all donations will pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $375,000.

Last year, in the inaugural year of Brazos Valley Gives, more than 100 nonprofits participated with 100% of nonprofits receiving a financial benefit from the $363,686 that was raised. Each participating nonprofit was also eligible for $25,250 in prizes that were awarded during a post-celebration event. Over 1,100 individuals gave, and 879 donations were first-time donors to support a local nonprofit they had not supported before!

If you are a 501(c)(3)nonprofit and interested in participating, please visit brazosvalleygives.org to register, or for more information send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com.

Local citizens and businesses interested in hosting a campaign or sponsoring an incentive prize for Brazos Valley Gives should call Patricia Gerling at (979) 589-4305.

Early bird registration ends August 21! Nonprofits that register by Friday, August 21, will be eligible for a $500 prize. Friday, September 18 is the deadline for nonprofits to register to participate in Brazos Valley Gives.