Brazos Valley Non-Profit Agencies Invited To Register For The Fourth Annual “Brazos Valley Gives” Fundraiser

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has opened the application period for the fourth annual day of giving known as “Brazos Valley Gives”.

Foundation president Patricia Gerling says this year’s goal is for 165 non-profit agencies to participate in asking for monetary donations of a combined $1 million dollars.

Gerling estimates that there are more than 1,800 qualifying non profit agencies in the seven county service area, which are Brazos, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Burleson, Grimes, and Washington counties.

News release from the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s 4th annual Brazos Valley Gives is officially set for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 when nonprofits from throughout the 7-county region will engage donors to “give where you live.”

Registration is underway for Brazos Valley nonprofit organizations to participate in Brazos Valley Gives — brazosvalleygives.org . Nonprofits that register by Friday noon, August 19, will be eligible for an Early Bird Registration Prize. The final deadline to register is Friday, September 9. We want you and need you!

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long community giving effort that culminates in 18 hours of online giving on the third Tuesday of October. Giving together as one community to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits. Nonprofits are an important part of our community and provide important quality of life needs throughout the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley.

Nonprofits from throughout the 7-county Brazos Valley region are invited to participate. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts.

This day of giving where you live is powered by the Community Foundation, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. This year’s goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $1,000,000 with 165 participating nonprofits!

Last year’s giving day proved to be one of the most unifying and exciting days of giving for our 7-county region. Our community raised $928,190 that directly went to 154 nonprofits. An additional donation of 11,006 volunteer hours were pledged. Also, each participating nonprofit was eligible for $36,000 in prizes.

Nonprofit organizations are invited to register to participate in Brazos Valley Gives. Registration is open and the deadline for nonprofit registration is Friday, September 9. Nonprofits pay a $150 registration fee; nonprofits that have a charitable endowment fund at the Community Foundation are eligible for a discounted fee of $50. This registration fee is used for administrative-related giving day expenses to include the marketing/promotion of the event regionally.

All 501c3 Brazos Valley nonprofit organizations are invited to register at brazosvalleygives.org or send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com. Donors and businesses that are interested in supporting Brazos Valley Gives can call Patricia Gerling at (979) 589-4305.

About the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. We are a Bryan‐based nonprofit and the Brazos Valley’s trusted leader in philanthropy as we raise and steward a $12.1M community endowment for donors and charitable organizations.

The Foundation works with charitably minded individuals, families, and businesses to establish donor‐advised funds and other endowments to fulfill a donor or business’s unique and personal giving goals. The Foundation also strengthens nonprofit organizations through grants and sustaining endowment initiatives, serving as a funding source that is responsible to the community’s needs now ‐‐ and into the future.

As a steward of the community’s resources, the Foundation’s mission statement reflects the primary goal of ensuring growth of the fund, while protecting the assets to meet the needs now and well into the future.

For more information, visit www.cfbv.org or call us at 979.589.4305.