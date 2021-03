The College Station Girls Basketball team saw its tremendous season come to an end Tuesday night, falling to Beaumont United, 57-49 in the 5A Regional Finals at Cy-Fair High School.

However, Snook is moving on after edging San Saba, 28-25 in the 2A Regional Title Game in Buda.

In TAPPS, Brazos Christian suffered an area round heart-breaker to Tomball Rosehill Christian, 54-52 and St. Joseph was done in by Edinburg Harvest Christian Academy, 62-32.