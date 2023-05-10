The annual report to Brazos County commissioners from the Brazos Valley groundwater conservation district (BVGCD) includes a discussion about water being exported out of Brazos and Robertson counties.

BVGCD’s general manager Alan Day said the private company that has permits to export water to Travis, Williamson, Bell, and/or Milam counties has authority to pump more water than the combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M.

Day also said the permit holder, UW Brazos Valley Farm LLC, will be paying the groundwater district $7.5 million dollars to ensure water remains available from 300 existing wells belonging to other permit holders.

Asked about the chances of another application from another large water exporter, Day said that would not be economically feasible.

The BVGCD annual report also indicated 6,646 registered or permitted water wells as of December 31, 2022 and the district collecting more than $805,000 dollars in fees during 2022.

The district draws water from six aquifers in Brazos and Robertson counties.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from BVGCD general manager Alan Day during the May 2, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to listen to comments from the May 2, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District presentation to Brazos County Commissioners” on Spreaker.