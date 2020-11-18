Brazos Valley Gives Total More Than Doubles

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley celebrated Philanthropy Week by awarding prizes and announcing the final Brazos Valley Gives total.

During Tuesday’s celebration at Veterans Park, Community Foundation members presented $98,500 in prizes and additional grants.

“We are indeed blessed to live in such a giving community and our donors recognized that the needs of our nonprofits were greater than ever this year, and they came to your call,” said President/CEO Patricia Gerling.

The Community Foundation also announced the grand total raised during this year’s day of giving, which was $794,573. In 2019, the first year of Brazos Valley Gives, $363,686 was raised.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Community Foundation hosted an outdoor celebration of community philanthropy with nonprofits at the American Pavilion at Veterans Park in College Station as it celebrated the success of its recent Brazos Valley Gives Day. During the celebration, $98,500 in prizes and additional grants were awarded to nonprofits that participated in Brazos Valley Gives. Brazos Valley Gives was held on October 27, with 136 nonprofits participating from 6 of the 7 Brazos Valley counties. The grand total for this year's giving day campaign was $794,573 and represented 3,661 donations to all 136 organizations. In addition to monetary support, 307 individuals pledged over 12,300 hours of volunteer support. This year's giving day represents a two-fold increase over last year's giving day total of $363,686.

This year, Stylecraft and Tom Light Chevrolet partnered to present Brazos Valley Gives to our community. Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, The Eagle, Insite, Brenham Banner Press, KEOS, KTEX, KWHI, Lamar Advertising, the Bryan/College Station and Washington County Chambers of Commerce, and David Gardner’s Jewelers ensured the community was ready for the big day, which supported 136 nonprofits from across the 7-county region.

This year, over 230 individuals and businesses hosted online Brazos Valley Gives peer fundraisers to support their favorite participating nonprofit.

“Our second annual giving day empowered donors across our region to give where they live. Brazos Valley Gives day was successful because our community came together as one to support our nonprofits” stated Molly Watson, Co-Chair. “This year has been especially difficult for our nonprofit community, as many of their annual fundraisers were cancelled. As a result, the needs were greater than ever,” commented Julie Porter, Co-chair.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley. Nonprofits from throughout the Brazos Valley—6 of the 7 counties—participated as well. The big day began at 5:00 a.m. and ended at 11:00 p.m.

The Community Foundation welcomes new nonprofits to join giving day that will be held annually on the 3rd Tuesday of October. “We invite everyone to come alongside us next October 2021 for Brazos Valley Gives as we continue supporting this collaborative effort. With your support, we will increase public awareness of the community impact made by local nonprofits, bring donors and nonprofits together, connect people to the causes they care about most, and celebrate philanthropy,” commented Patricia Gerling, Foundation President/CEO.

To learn more about Brazos Valley Gives and see a list of the nonprofit participants and giving data, please visit www.brazosvalleygives.org. If you are a local citizen or business interested in sponsoring Brazos Valley Gives in the future, please call Patricia Gerling, President/CEO of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley at (979) 589-4305 or send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com.

Thank you, Brazos Valley, for strengthening nonprofits and building community throughout our region. Community comes FIRST ….and you gave where you live!