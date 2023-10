The fifth annual Brazos Valley Gives day of giving event topped its $1,250,000 dollar goal.

Preliminary totals from the event website shows 168 non-profit organizations serving some or all of the seven county region received a combined 4,416 contributions totaling $1,251,354.

Click HERE to be directed to the Brazos Valley Gives website leadership page to track by individual organization, the number of donors and the amount that was donated.