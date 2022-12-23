Brazos Valley Food Bank Receives An Unexpected $300,000 Gift

A College Station based foundation has made another sizeable monetary gift to the Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB).

News release from the Brazos Valley Food Bank:

The Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB) received a $300,000 unsolicited and unrestricted donation from the F.W. and Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation on 12/21/22. Since 2019, the Wheeler Foundation has been a major supporter of the Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB), donating a half a million dollars over three years. With yesterday’s donation, the donation’s total is now $800,000.

The Wheelers were prominent Houstonians, with many real estate ventures in the Brazos Valley. The Wheeler Foundation, a private foundation started in 2008, is based in College Station, Texas, with Mr. Donald A. Adam, Chairman of The Board and CEO of The Adam Corporation/Group, as President and Chairman.

While the Brazos Valley has been extremely generous to the Brazos Valley Food Bank – the recent KBTX-TV Food for Families Food Drive and BVFB’s successful Holiday Match direct mail campaign – monetary donations are still less than this time last year. Inflation has impacted us all, but it is really hurting those already facing hunger. The lines for food pantries and to sign up for programs are longer than this time last year, and longer compared to just this summer.

This gift is vital to the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s mission of solving hunger today and ending hunger for tomorrow. As the foundation’s Chairman, it is Mr. Adam’s hope that this gift will inspire others to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank during this holiday season and beyond.