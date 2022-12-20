Brazos Valley Food Bank Announces $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge

The Brazos Valley Food Bank has received a $100,000 matching gift challenge.

Executive Director Theresa Mangapora says every dollar given to the food bank through the end of the year will have twice the impact.

“It’s exciting to be honest. It’s exciting to have such large donations. Also, it’s a challenge for staff here and a challenge for the community to step up and match it,” says Mangapora.

Mangapora says funds raised in “giving months” like November and December have to sustain them through the spring.

“Our focus shifts in January and that is human beings, that is the way it is. So we might not be at the top of mind for people,” says Mangapora.

Managpora says this is one of the largest matching gift challenges the Food Bank has ever had. The donor chose to remain anonymous.

CLICK HERE to donate by December 31st.

